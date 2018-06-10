Скаут Бенфіки, який перейде в Шахтар, попрощався з клубом
|Жозе Боту
Глава селекційної служби Бенфіки Жозе Боту, який продовжить роботу в Шахтарі, покинув португальський клуб.
One decade. One decade of huge professional and personal development. Why? Because one decade ago there was an irrefutably proposal from Sport Lisboa Benfica! In order to speak about all these years, I have to highlight Benfica, because the club, and specially these president was who chalenged and invited me for a project that Ive never even dreamed with before! In this case, everything was better then the dream! The passion to discover and identify talents growed every single season. I always had the intention of contributing to Benfica success! If I believe that the true qualities of the top players are technique, inteligence and the accurate decisions, that was exactly what Ive also tried to do on a daily basis. Adding also gratitude. And that’s my exact feeling, with gratitude, that I do want to say good bye! Gratitude for everyone who welcome me on the begining, gratitude for all who worked with me, and a huge and an enormous gratitude for the President Luis Filipe Vieira, who always bet and trusted on me! Always! My next professional Challenge wont be in Sport Lisboa Benfica, but I will still accomplish my professional tasks like I ve always done: with a lot of passion and professionalism! Thank you all! See you soon! Best regards, José Boto
Боту працював в Бенфіці на протязі 10 років. В його обов'язки входить не тільки пошук і купівля гравців, але і їх продаж.
Замість Боту пост головного скаута Бенфіки займе Педру Феррейра.
Нагадаємо, що Шахтар проведе збори в Німеччині та Австрії.
